Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.

Western Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 58.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.9%.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $758.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WES. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Midstream Partners news, SVP Robert W. Bourne acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $787,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Robert W. Bourne bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

