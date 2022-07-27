Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 25.34%.

Western New England Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

WNEB opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $9.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western New England Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $73,965.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $51,912.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,267.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $73,965.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 92,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.