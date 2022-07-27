WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 1,208.6% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
WH Group Stock Performance
WHGLY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.05. 20,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,517. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93. WH Group has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $17.34.
WH Group Company Profile
