WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 1,208.6% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

WH Group Stock Performance

WHGLY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.05. 20,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,517. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93. WH Group has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $17.34.

Get WH Group alerts:

WH Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.