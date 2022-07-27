Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,724 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,105,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 247,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.48. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

