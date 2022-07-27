Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.00-24.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $24.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.84 billion. Whirlpool also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $22.00-$24.00 EPS.
Whirlpool Stock Performance
WHR stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.71. 11,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.41. Whirlpool has a one year low of $145.93 and a one year high of $245.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported ($6.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by ($11.86). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 24.29 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 526.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Whirlpool by 67.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Whirlpool by 16.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 32.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
