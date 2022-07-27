Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.00-24.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $24.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.84 billion. Whirlpool also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $22.00-$24.00 EPS.

WHR stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.71. 11,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.41. Whirlpool has a one year low of $145.93 and a one year high of $245.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported ($6.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by ($11.86). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 24.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool to a sell rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 526.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Whirlpool by 67.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Whirlpool by 16.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 32.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

