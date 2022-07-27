Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.83.

WLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $74,086,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $57,127,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,685,000 after purchasing an additional 625,355 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,528 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 529,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 1,590.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 332,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after buying an additional 312,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Stock Performance

WLL stock opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.20 and its 200-day moving average is $77.19. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $101.74.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.00 million. Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 22.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 25.31 EPS for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.