WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of WidePoint worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered WidePoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. WidePoint Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 2.38%.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

