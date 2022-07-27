WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Up 550.8% in July

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, an increase of 550.8% from the June 30th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded WidePoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,161. WidePoint has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96.

WidePoint ( NYSEAMERICAN:WYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 10.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 37.0% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 35,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

