Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 303,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,000. Global X Uranium ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.