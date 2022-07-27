Winpak Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

WPK stock opened at C$44.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.85. Winpak has a 52-week low of C$34.74 and a 52-week high of C$47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$349.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$325.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Winpak will post 2.6500003 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPK. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Winpak from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Winpak from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Winpak from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

