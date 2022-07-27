Wintrust Financial Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average of $90.39. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $68.99 and a 12-month high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $80,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 949.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

