Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2,275.93

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,275.93 ($27.42) and traded as low as GBX 1,894 ($22.82). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 1,928 ($23.23), with a volume of 279,959 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WIZZ shares. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.53) target price on Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,500 ($54.22) to GBX 4,000 ($48.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($51.81) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 3,500 ($42.17) to GBX 3,300 ($39.76) in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,575.36 ($43.08).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,253.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,022.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

