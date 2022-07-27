Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $3.47 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 80,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average of $95.43. The company has a market cap of $134.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.85%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

