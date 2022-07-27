Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,089 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $6,266,000. Finally, Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHAC opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $9.86.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the gaming and hospitality sectors.

