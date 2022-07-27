Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,590 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 3.45% of Parsec Capital Acquisitions worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCX. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at $7,292,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth about $5,502,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,388,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,050,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parsec Capital Acquisitions alerts:

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Stock Down 0.1 %

Parsec Capital Acquisitions stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Company Profile

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in space economy, transport, and technology industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parsec Capital Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsec Capital Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.