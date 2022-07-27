Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 417.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,725 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Bottomline Technologies worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $847,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Bottomline Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day moving average is $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $56.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bottomline Technologies Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

(Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.