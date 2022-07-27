Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 42,794 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 235.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,794 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Mimecast worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Mimecast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Mimecast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Stock Performance

Shares of MIME opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $85.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mimecast Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.87.

(Get Rating)

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

