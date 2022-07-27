Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 15,742 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,742 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEM. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth $215,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

CEM stock opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average is $32.02.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

