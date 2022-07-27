Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $3.37 Million Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 69,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $421.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

About Tower Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

