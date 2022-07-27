Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 326,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Larkspur Health Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Larkspur Health Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ:LSPR opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.94. Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.30.
About Larkspur Health Acquisition
