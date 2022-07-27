Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 326,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Larkspur Health Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ:LSPR opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.94. Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business in the biotechnology sector in the United States.

