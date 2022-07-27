Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.38

Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.38 and last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 6328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

Wound Management Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76.

About Wound Management Technologies

WNDM Medical Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc in April 2017.

