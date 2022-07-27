Wownero (WOW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,622.00

Wownero (WOW) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $3,622.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wownero has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,373.43 or 0.99955535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017361 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org.

Buying and Selling Wownero

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

