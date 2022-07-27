Wrapped Bitcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $244.32 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $21,345.86 or 0.99826605 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and approximately $244.32 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00043689 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00023625 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004639 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 236,510 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.