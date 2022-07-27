Wrapped NXM Trading Down 3% This Week (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $24.99 million and $1.67 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $14.90 or 0.00065526 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,787.52 or 1.00199239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003797 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00127293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00029707 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

WNXM is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.