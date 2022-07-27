WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

WSFS Financial has a payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.48. 2,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.07. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average is $45.56.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 40.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 100.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on WSFS shares. StockNews.com lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

