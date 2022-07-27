Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.51-3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:WH traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.99. 36,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,739. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

WH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.70.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 18.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

