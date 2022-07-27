X World Games (XWG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.89 Million

X World Games (XWG) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. X World Games has a market capitalization of $11.95 million and approximately $6.89 million worth of X World Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X World Games coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, X World Games has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004540 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00016415 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001824 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032058 BTC.
X World Games Profile
X World Games’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,037,165 coins. X World Games’ official Twitter account is @xwg_games.
X World Games Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for X World Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X World Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.