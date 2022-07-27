Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.74

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 43018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XBC. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.39.

The company has a market cap of C$114.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.54.

Xebec Adsorption ( TSE:XBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$41.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

