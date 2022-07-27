Xend Finance (XEND) Price Tops $0.0265 on Exchanges

Xend Finance (XEND) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and $336,843.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,060,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

