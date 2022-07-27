Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Trading Down 1.2%

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Rating) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 11,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 27,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

XIACF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xiaomi from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Xiaomi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware, software, and internet services in Mainland China, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

