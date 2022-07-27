Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stake Decreased by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,867,000 after buying an additional 852,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xylem by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,227,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,645,000 after purchasing an additional 180,210 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Xylem by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,540,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,407,000 after purchasing an additional 148,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,258,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,766,000 after purchasing an additional 101,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,092,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,852,000 after purchasing an additional 55,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE XYL opened at $84.92 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.00.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,055 shares of company stock worth $633,114 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on XYL. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 target price on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.