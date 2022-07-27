Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Down 3.7%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. 37,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 17,167,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YSG. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 332,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 33,334 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Yatsen by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 94,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 53,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Yatsen by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

