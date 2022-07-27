Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Down 3.7%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. 37,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 17,167,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.
Yatsen Stock Down 1.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatsen
Yatsen Company Profile
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
