Ycash Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $202.00 (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last week, Ycash has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $969,457.03 and approximately $202.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.0764 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00259697 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00096505 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00070066 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003623 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About Ycash

YEC is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,697,144 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz.

Ycash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.