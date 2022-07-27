Yield Guild Games Price Up 0.6% This Week (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. In the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $93.71 million and approximately $20.61 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00003550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001564 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016510 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001785 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032025 BTC.
About Yield Guild Games
Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,315,794 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games
