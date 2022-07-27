yOUcash Price Hits $0.51 on Top Exchanges (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 27th. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $4.41 billion and $2.53 million worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded up 0% against the dollar. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,266.27 or 1.00001462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00127146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00029407 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004085 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,990 coins. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

