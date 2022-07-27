Zano (ZANO) Price Reaches $0.31

Zano (ZANO) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. During the last seven days, Zano has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001468 BTC on major exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $13,695.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,345.86 or 0.99826605 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00043689 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00207931 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00229892 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00111978 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00060491 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,298,984 coins and its circulating supply is 11,269,484 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zano’s official website is zano.org. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

