Zeit Capital LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Zeit Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.5% of Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $208.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.82. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.