Zeit Capital LLC Has $25.15 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Zeit Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 21.0% of Zeit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $25,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of MGV opened at $98.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.18. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.80 and a 52 week high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

