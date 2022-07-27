ZEON Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $63.96 million and approximately $217,942.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One ZEON coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,135.96 or 1.00012888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003648 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00126810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00029617 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZEON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

