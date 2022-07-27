Zerify, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Up 606.8% in July

Zerify, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 606.8% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,998,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zerify Stock Down 0.5 %

SFOR stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 1,318,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,049. Zerify has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Zerify

Zerify, Inc provides software development and services worldwide. The company develops and licenses various identification protection software products to protect computer networks from unauthorized access, as well as to protect network owners and users from cyber security attacks and data breaches. It offers ProtectID, an authentication platform to authenticate computer network users by various methods, including traditional passwords combined with a telephone, iPhone, Droid, Blackberry, PDA, multiple computer secure sessions, biometric identification, and encrypted devices, as well as through a push authentication method; and GuardedID that prevents the use of spyware/malware to collect user information.

