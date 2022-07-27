Zerify, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Up 606.8% in July

Zerify, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 606.8% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,998,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Zerify Stock Down 0.5 %
SFOR stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 1,318,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,049. Zerify has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
About Zerify
