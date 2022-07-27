Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Down 3%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 10,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,277,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ZH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Zhihu Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $848.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhihu

About Zhihu

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth $4,809,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Zhihu by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 89,244 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Zhihu by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Zhihu by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 131,846 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth $1,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Featured Articles

