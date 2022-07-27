Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 165,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,101,000 after buying an additional 140,354 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,076,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $234.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.03 and a 200-day moving average of $246.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.54%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.