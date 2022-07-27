Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $7.24 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.78 and its 200 day moving average is $95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

