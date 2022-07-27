Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $7.56 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 78,327 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $91.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

