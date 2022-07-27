Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,464 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

