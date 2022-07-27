Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,141 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of TopBuild worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,963,000 after purchasing an additional 271,770 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $188.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.48. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $150.71 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.63.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.