Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,979 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000.

AIMC stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $64.24.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 1.72%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIMC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

