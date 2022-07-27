Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 19,687 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,687 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,943,000 after purchasing an additional 183,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,415 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,448,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,583,000 after purchasing an additional 474,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average of $87.33. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $141.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

