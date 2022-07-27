Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.09.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

ZION has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

In related news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 133,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 33,326 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $7,769,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.