ZKSpace Price Hits $0.0597 on Top Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. ZKSpace has a total market cap of $11.79 million and $621,099.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZKSpace has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSpace token can now be bought for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZKSpace Token Profile

ZKSpace’s launch date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZKSpace Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

